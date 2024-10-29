Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $119.40.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

