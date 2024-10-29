Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.