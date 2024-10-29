Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

