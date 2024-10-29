Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 16.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $708.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $582.48 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $812.29 and a 200-day moving average of $904.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

