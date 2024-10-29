Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $2.91 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $58.95 million and $4.69 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,291,082 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

