Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avnet Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVT opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
