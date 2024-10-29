Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

