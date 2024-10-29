Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

