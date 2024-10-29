Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 996.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,610 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

AVUV stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

