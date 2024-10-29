Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.3 %

TSM stock opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

