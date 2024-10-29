Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.