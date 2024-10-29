Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $353,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

SPOT opened at $384.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of -573.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.83 and its 200 day moving average is $326.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.21.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.