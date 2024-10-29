Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $353,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
SPOT opened at $384.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of -573.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.83 and its 200 day moving average is $326.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.