Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

