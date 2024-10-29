Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,951 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,951 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 69.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

