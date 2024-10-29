Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 54.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Loews by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

