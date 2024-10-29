Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,814.87 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,899.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,779.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,765.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

