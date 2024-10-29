Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.80. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

