Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.80. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.