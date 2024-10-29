ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at Raymond James

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.43.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock traded down C$1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$40.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,090. ATS has a 12 month low of C$33.47 and a 12 month high of C$60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.61.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS will post 2.0959036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

