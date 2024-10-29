ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Update

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 790,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ATRenew by 231.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,151 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ATRenew by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RERE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 418,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,439. ATRenew has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $624.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATRenew will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

