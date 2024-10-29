Atmos Advisory LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,901. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

