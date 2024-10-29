ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. Susquehanna began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NYSE ATI opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. ATI has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

