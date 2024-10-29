Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Real Matters Q4 Earnings

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.77 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REA

Real Matters Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.