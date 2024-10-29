Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $339,000 Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

