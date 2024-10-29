Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $332,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock opened at $987.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $930.84 and its 200 day moving average is $845.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.26 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
