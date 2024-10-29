Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 2,755 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $81,666.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $81,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

