Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.27 million. Arvinas's quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

