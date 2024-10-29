Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
