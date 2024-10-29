Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 42,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 342,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 575,536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,703,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

