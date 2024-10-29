Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $9.34 on Tuesday, hitting $217.60. 1,063,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,784. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.60 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

