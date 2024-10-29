Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,389. The stock has a market cap of $396.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

