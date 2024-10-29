Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.35. 140,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,508. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

