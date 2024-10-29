Arch Resources (ARCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

