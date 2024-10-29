ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 641,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,727. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

