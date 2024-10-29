Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $88.50 Average PT from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx Stock Performance
Arcellx stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $97.54.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
