Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.