API3 (API3) Price Down 6.6% This Week

API3 (API3) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $187.98 million and $23.15 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 143,020,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,615,510 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

