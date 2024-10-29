Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 672,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Anterix Stock Performance

ATEX stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Anterix by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

