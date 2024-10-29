Andina Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Andina Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,276 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.9% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

