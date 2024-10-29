Andina Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cactus by 251.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 245,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,269. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

