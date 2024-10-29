Andina Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,917. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.71 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

