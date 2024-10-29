Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires 979 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 1.1% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. 104,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,156. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

