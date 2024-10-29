Analyzing J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) & Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Express shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Express and J-Long Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express 0 0 0 0 N/A J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Express and J-Long Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $1.79 billion 0.00 $293.83 million $54.98 0.00 J-Long Group $28.38 million 0.50 $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Express has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Profitability

This table compares Express and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express 10.01% -85.36% -13.20% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Express beats J-Long Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Express

Express, Inc. operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

