Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$23.76

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.76.

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:ELD opened at C$23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$13.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

