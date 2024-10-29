Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 1,375,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

