Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 3,455,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.