AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AME stock opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

