American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,775 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. 1,559,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,799. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

