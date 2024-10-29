American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. 655,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,216. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.