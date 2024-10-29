American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. 655,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,216. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
