American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,305,500. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

