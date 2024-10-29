American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,372 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
